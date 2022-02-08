ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$15.17. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 4,218,569 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.52.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.