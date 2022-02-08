ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.70.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

