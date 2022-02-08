Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $72,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after acquiring an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,227,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

ADM stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

