Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.87

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.87 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 27884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

