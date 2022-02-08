Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

ARHS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,592. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.