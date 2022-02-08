Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,937 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

