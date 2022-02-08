Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 935 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fastly by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,601. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $119.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

