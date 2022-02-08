ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Boosted by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 516,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

