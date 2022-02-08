ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Boosted by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 516,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $159.70.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.