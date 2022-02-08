Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 401,500 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 401,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Express by 640.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 192,730 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPR opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The company had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

