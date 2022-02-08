Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 175.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

