Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.30 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

