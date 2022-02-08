Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 30.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 120.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $557,420 in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

