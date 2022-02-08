Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

