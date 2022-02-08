Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 144,616 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 144,616 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

