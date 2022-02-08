ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.