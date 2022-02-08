Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

