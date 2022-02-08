Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.43). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $123,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,380 shares of company stock worth $404,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

