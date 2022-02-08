Atom Investors LP Invests $1.73 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

