Atom Investors LP Sells 1,003 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $21.82 on Tuesday, hitting $3,136.89. 28,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,253.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,355.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

