Atom Investors LP Sells 3,246 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.4% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

TGT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.03. 14,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

