Atom Investors LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $157.11 and a 1-year high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

