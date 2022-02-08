Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,123 shares of company stock worth $9,460,625. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CRI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,615. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

