Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.3% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.43. 804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,199. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

