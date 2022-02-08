Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BCEL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.70. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 344.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 27.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

