AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

