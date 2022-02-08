Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.36. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 29,097 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
