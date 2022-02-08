Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.36. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 29,097 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.