AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. Robust buyback program of the firm also boosts investors' confidence. However, AutoZone's store expansion plans are likely to strain its near-term financials and operating margins. Technology investments to improve electronic catalogue might limit cash inflows. Further, the stretched balance sheet of the auto parts retailer plays a spoilsport. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,996.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,992.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,800.16. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,139.18 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

