Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AVTR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,835. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 79.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 323.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 1,159,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth about $598,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

