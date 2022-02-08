AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ AVEO opened at $3.68 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
