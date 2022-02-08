Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.
AVNT stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 740,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,729. Avient has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
About Avient
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
