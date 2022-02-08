AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.85

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 73867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($33.33) to €29.50 ($33.91) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get AXA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.