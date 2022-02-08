Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,243 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $80,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

