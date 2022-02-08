Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354,101 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $103,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,627.51, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.