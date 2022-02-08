Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,976 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $76,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

