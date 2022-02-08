Axa S.A. Has $88.13 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $88,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.41 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,108,774 shares of company stock worth $720,419,134. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.