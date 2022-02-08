Axa S.A. Purchases 321,387 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,387 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $58,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TENB. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Tenable stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.