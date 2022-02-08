Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,497 shares of company stock valued at $494,896. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

