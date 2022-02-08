Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($98.85) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.63 ($92.67).
ETR:NDA opened at €96.08 ($110.44) on Monday. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €62.20 ($71.49) and a 52 week high of €102.60 ($117.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.32 and a 200 day moving average of €79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
