Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of LivaNova worth $51,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in LivaNova by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,428 shares of company stock valued at $453,012. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

