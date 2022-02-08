Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1,315.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FOX worth $61,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 42.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 12.9% during the third quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FOX by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.
FOX Profile
Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.
