Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. 1,098,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 743% from the average session volume of 130,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

