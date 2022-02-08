Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.20

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$150.20 and last traded at C$150.11, with a volume of 716384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$148.26.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.8400009 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

