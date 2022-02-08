Barclays PLC Acquires 29,592 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 399.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

