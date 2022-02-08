Barclays PLC Buys 2,166 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 118.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.42 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $840.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

