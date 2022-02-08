Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $84,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

