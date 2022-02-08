Barclays PLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 574,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

