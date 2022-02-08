Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 377.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 216,215 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

