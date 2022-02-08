Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 73,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

