BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $61.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 72,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,954. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.