BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $61.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.
BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 72,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,954. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
