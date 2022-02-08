BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at CIBC

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. BCE has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

